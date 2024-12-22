Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,529,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,464. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $467.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

