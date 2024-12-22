The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,880 ($48.76) and last traded at GBX 3,900 ($49.01), with a volume of 9668670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,918 ($49.24).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($62.84) to GBX 4,700 ($59.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,763.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($59.32), for a total value of £146,556 ($184,184.99). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($54.92) per share, for a total transaction of £483,059.80 ($607,087.85). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

