The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after buying an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 89.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

