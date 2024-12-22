THOR Industries Holds 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

THOR Industries, Inc. recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2024. The meeting involved a significant number of shareholders participating through in-person presence or proxies, amounting to a total of 47,956,693 shares of common stock entitled to vote. During the meeting, shareholders were tasked with voting on three key proposals outlined by the company.

The first proposal involved the election of nine directors to serve until the 2025 annual shareholders meeting. Shareholders cast their votes resulting in the successful election of all nine director nominees put forth by THOR Industries.

In the second proposal, shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year 2025. The vote in favor of ratification was notable, with 45,981,754 votes for, 1,955,851 against, and 19,088 abstentions.

Lastly, the third proposal involved a non-binding advisory vote on the executive compensation of the company’s named executive officers. The outcome of this vote saw 44,324,796 votes for, 1,370,522 against, and 38,578 abstentions.

These results were pivotal in shaping the future direction and governance structure of THOR Industries, reflecting the shareholders’ confidence in the proposed initiatives. The company’s focus on transparency, accountability, and strategic decision-making was evident throughout the meeting, emphasizing its commitment to shareholder engagement and corporate governance practices.

THOR Industries’ pursuit of shareholder value and effective management strategies was further underscored by the successful outcomes of the voting process. The company’s dedication to upholding high standards of corporate stewardship and financial prudence was evident in the detailed and considered proposals presented to its shareholders.

As THOR Industries moves forward, the decisions made during the annual meeting are set to guide the company’s operations and governance practices. The results reflect a collaborative effort between the company’s management and its shareholders to ensure sustainable growth and value creation in the future.

