Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 233 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.83%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

