Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 4,637 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

