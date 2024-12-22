Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other news, Director David Richard Gaboury bought 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,730.21. This represents a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LMB shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Limbach from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Limbach Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

