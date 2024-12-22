Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,331 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 21.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after buying an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.
Post Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. This trade represents a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
