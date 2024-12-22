Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 179,045 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.