Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celsius from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.28.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

