Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

