Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Residential REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Residential REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Residential REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS HAUS opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.