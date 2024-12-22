Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at $10,784,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,669,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.02%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

