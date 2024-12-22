Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

PBR stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

