Tidal Investments LLC Has $635,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,594 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

