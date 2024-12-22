Tidal Investments LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 23.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

OneMain Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,660. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

