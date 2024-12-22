Tidal Investments LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

