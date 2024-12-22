Tidal Investments LLC Has $723,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

