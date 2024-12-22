Tidal Investments LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

