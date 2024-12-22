Tidal Investments LLC Has $740,000 Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,862. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

