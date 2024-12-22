Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $30,545,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 75,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,366,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

DAR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

