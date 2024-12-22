Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $52.58 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.22.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

