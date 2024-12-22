Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,557 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

