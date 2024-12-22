Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,377,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 221,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 144,743 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 678.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 182,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 158,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

