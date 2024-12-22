Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 3,377 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

