Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

