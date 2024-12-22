Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,872,000 after buying an additional 229,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,133 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWI opened at $142.88 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

