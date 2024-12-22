Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after acquiring an additional 660,992 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 432,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,646 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

