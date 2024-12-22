Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 62,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xerox by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Down 1.5 %

XRX opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.06%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

