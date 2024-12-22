Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,290.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $393.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $413.43. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

