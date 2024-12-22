Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOFree Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 21.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $90.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

