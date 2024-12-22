Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 21.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $90.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

