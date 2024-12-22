Tidal Investments LLC Sells 198 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $1,717,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,765.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,276.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,800.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9,129.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,767.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $125.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.