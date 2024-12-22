Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 812.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after buying an additional 6,339,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,220,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,482,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 7,012.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

