Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $19,733,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

