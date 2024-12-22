Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) Insider Purchases A$2,250,000.00 in Stock

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Willson acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$2,250,000.00 ($1,406,250.00).

Titomic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Titomic

Titomic Limited provides manufacturing and technology solutions for high-performance metal additive manufacturing in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers cold spray additive manufacturing machines and manufactured products. It also engages in the sales, marketing, and customer relationship activities.

