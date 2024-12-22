Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) Insider Purchases A$2,250,000.00 in Stock

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Willson acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$2,250,000.00 ($1,406,250.00).
Titomic Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
About Titomic
