TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 501,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 84,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$9.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at TNR Gold

In other news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,000.00. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.