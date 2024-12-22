Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $5,225,800.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,053 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after buying an additional 206,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

