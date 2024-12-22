Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Trimmed by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 83.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 25.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

