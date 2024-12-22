TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 27.8% – What’s Next?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 371,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 64,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

