TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

TruGolf Trading Down 8.5 %

TruGolf stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. TruGolf has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TruGolf stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. TruGolf comprises approximately 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TruGolf as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

