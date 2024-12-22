Uranium Energy Corp. Enters into At The Market Offering Agreement with Multiple Managers

Uranium Energy Corp. filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2024, detailing the entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. The agreement, dated December 20, 2024, sees the company partnering with a group of financial firms for an At The Market Offering Agreement (ATM Offering).

The agreement involves Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as the lead manager, with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., TD Securities (USA) Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Eight Capital, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, and Canaccord Genuity LLC acting as co-managers. Under this agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. can sell shares of its common stock, valued at up to $300,000,000 through the mentioned managers.

The sales of shares will be performed through various methods, including offerings on the NYSE American, over-the-counter transactions, direct sales to market makers, or negotiated transactions. The company has clarified that it is not obligated to make any sales under this agreement, and the agreement may be terminated by either party involved.

As per the terms, the Designated Manager will receive a commission of 2.25% of the gross sales price for the shares sold. Additionally, the company will provide customary indemnification, contribution rights, and reimburse certain expenses of the lead manager.

The Offering Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report, is subject to certain conditions and regulations. All shares issued will adhere to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 and related prospectuses. Investors are advised to review the Prospectus for a comprehensive analysis of associated risks.

Moreover, the Form 8-K report noted the termination of a prior agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, initiated on November 16, 2022, before finalizing the current ATM Offering Agreement.

The Company reiterated that the statements included in the report that are forward-looking should be considered cautiously. These statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of pre-sale conditions. The Company advised against relying too heavily on forward-looking statements, emphasizing that these statements are valid only as of the date mentioned.

The filing also included necessary financial statements and exhibits, providing further details on the agreement and related permissions granted.

This update comes as Uranium Energy Corp. moves forward with its strategic financial operations, facilitated by partnering with multiple financial institutions for its share sales program.

