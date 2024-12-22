Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,779,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

