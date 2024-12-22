Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
