Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,087,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.84. The company has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $232.40 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

