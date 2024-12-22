Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 869.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 110.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,274 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

