VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $48,000.
VinFast Auto Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $4.22 on Friday. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
