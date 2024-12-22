Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 15,365 Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Senmiao Technology Stock Performance
AIHS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
Senmiao Technology Profile
