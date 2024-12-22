Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,266 CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

