Virtu Financial LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.36. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNCY shares. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

