Virtu Financial LLC Invests $27,000 in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

